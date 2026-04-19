Five unique cold coffee recipes to try at home this summer — a la Instagram

Summer is finally, and unfortunately, here! But it doesn’t mean that we have to give up on our most cherished beverage – coffee. In fact, sipping an aromatic yet chilled mug of cold coffee can turn our dull weekdays brighter.

And who doesn’t like to give their cold coffee a unique spin, infusing it with new flavours or topping it with unusual garnishes? My Kolkata scoured Instagram to bring five unique cold coffee recipes you can try out today at your home, without much fuss or drama.

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Keep it pastel and frothy: Try this Rose pink coffee

Though we admire the warm shades of the classic coffee beans, adding a bright shade of pink might elevate your mood. As directed by chef and content creator Saloni Kukreja, try this unique recipe for rose pink coffee by infusing your beverage with rose syrup and rose water. For an extra touch, top it with delicate shreds of rose petals.

Like the tangy flavour of cranberry? Add it to your coffee

Infusing the citrusy fizz of cranberry with a chilled jar of espresso might sound like a risky experiment, but give it a try anyway. As concocted by content creator Bhoomika, you can have this fruity caffeine with sandwiches.

Lime soda in coffee? Legendary!

No sweltering summer afternoon is complete without quick sips of lime soda — a classic thirst-quencher loved across the country. But what if you try it with a few shots of coffee? Trust the process — as uncanny as it sounds, if you get the balance right, this beverage could become your next summer favourite. Reel courtesy Jeet.

Swap plain water for coconut water in your coffee

No one can resist the earthy freshness and mellow-sweet taste of coconut water, which not only rejuvenates the body but also keeps you hydrated. Infusing it with caffeine offers an interesting twist to this classic summer favourite, as shown in the reel by Ayushi Kabra.

Garnish your cold coffee with more coffee!

If you only have coffee at home and nothing else (since you’re a caffeine enthusiast), don’t worry — you can still experiment with a unique recipe using just coffee. Brew a basic cup and top it with coffee jelly made by chilling and freezing coffee into a soft, wobbly texture. Try the recipe as instructed by Chef Nikita Verma.