Viral April sips: Trending summer coolers, courtesy the ’gram

As the mercury rises and the summer heat saps your energy, staying refreshed and hydrated is more important than ever. But if the usual lemonade, iced tea, and cold coffee feel a bit too boring and predictable, it’s time to shake things up.

This sizzling April, give your summer sips an upgrade with five recipes that are both unique and easy to prepare. From a mojito that doubles as a detox drink to a vibrant custard-based sharbat that’s sure to impress your guests, for this edition of the Reels of the Week, My Kolkata brings you a curated and trending list of simple yet delicious summer drinks that will help you stay cool and sip in style.

Craving a strawberry drink, but want to keep it healthy?

Try the Strawberry Matcha Cloud from @kharisma.pc — a tangy and refreshing summer cooler with a twist. This vibrant drink blends freshly whisked matcha with chilled milk and sweet strawberry jam, creating the perfect balance of flavour and nutrition. And with ice for an extra burst of coolness, and you’ve got yourself a delicious way to beat the heat. Watch the reel below to see how it’s done.

Detox and stay cool? A two-in-one delight

Looking for a summer cooler that doubles as a detox drink? Lakshay Singhal’s Cucumber Mojito is just what you need to stay refreshed and rehydrated in this sweltering April heat. With the coolness of cucumber, the zing of lemon juice and a splash of soda for that fizzy lift — it’s a perfect blend of nutrition and refreshment. The reel below lays it all down.

How to enjoy the first mangoes of the season…

Turn mangoes into a refreshing treat with this easy Mango Sprite Iced Tea by Mehak and Rituraj. Just add mango purée, fresh basil leaves, and a tea bag to your regular Sprite — and voilà! You’ve got yourself a cool, flavour-packed summer drink that’s perfect for beating the heat. Check out the reel below…

Custard Sharbat? Yes, please!

Want to impress your guests with a colourful and refreshing summer drink? Look no further than the Custard Sharbat by Home Cooking Show. This vibrant fusion drink combines red and yellow jelly crystals, creamy homemade vanilla custard, nutritious cooked sabudana, and cooling sabja seeds — all layered in a chilled glass for a deliciously ‘desi’ twist to a summer cooler. More deets in the reel.

Tired of the same old cold coffee?

Replace your basic cold coffee with this Tiramisu Latte recommended by Nehal Karkera. This intriguing twist blends mascarpone cheese with espresso, brewed or filtered coffee for a rich, dessert-like flavour. It is a true overachiever in a cup, perfect for beating the heat in style.