Bihar’s Doke leaves to Nilgiri Frost: 8 Indian chai varieties to try on International Tea Day

Tea lovers, there’s more to Indian chai varieties than Assam and Darjeeling leaves. This International Tea Day, explore a world of rare, regional, and quirky Indian teas that remain away from the limelight. From smoky Nilgiri frost teas to antioxidant-rich purple tea of Arunachal Pradesh, here are eight Indian teas worth discovering today.

Kangra Tea (Himachal Pradesh)

This lesser-known gem from the Kangra Valley comes in green and black varieties, with a floral aroma and a subtle flavour that sets it apart from its counterparts in Assam and Darjeeling. The cool climate and unique terroir of the region lend the tea a refined complexity. Despite its long history, Kangra tea primarily caters to regional demand.

Where to find: Dharmsala Tea Company, Tea Trunk

Approximate price: Rs 500 to Rs 700 for 100g

Nilgiri Frost Tea (Tamil Nadu)

Grown at high altitude and plucked during the brief frost season in winter, Nilgiri Frost Tea is a striking black tea with briskness and subtle fruity notes. Its distinct flavour results from the rare confluence of cold temperatures and late harvests. The tea has a smooth finish and is fragrant, but it's rarely available due to its short harvesting window.

Where to find: Kairbetta Estates, TeaNourish

Approximate price: Rs 600 to Rs 900 for 100g

White Tea from Assam or Darjeeling

Made from the youngest buds and processed minimally, white tea from these regions offers a subtle flavour — delicately sweet, floral, and smooth. High in antioxidants and prized for its health benefits, it’s rare due to the low yield and meticulous plucking process. This Assam tea is a connoisseur’s delight, often reserved for special occasions.

Where to find: Makaibari (Darjeeling), Assamica Agro

Approximate price: Rs 900 to Rs 1,500 for 50g

Purple Tea (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam)

Naturally purple in hue, thanks to high levels of anthocyanins, this unique tea is packed with antioxidants and boasts a tangy, slightly vegetal flavour. Originally developed in Kenya, purple tea is now being grown in select parts of northeast India. Still in its experimental phase, it’s mostly sold abroad, making local finds extra special.

Where to find: Anandini Himalaya Tea, Assamica Agro

Approximate price: Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 for 50g

Doke Tea (Bihar)

Produced by a family-owned estate in Bihar’s Doke River Valley, these teas — white, green, and black — are handcrafted with a focus on sustainability and quality. The flavour is bold yet smooth, with each variety showcasing a nuanced profile. Bihar is not traditionally known for tea, which makes Doke’s artisan approach all the more intriguing.

Where to find: Doke Tea Estate (direct), Teabox

Approximate price: Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 for 100g (varies by type)

Kumaon Tea (Uttarakhand)

Once lost to time, Kumaon tea is making a quiet comeback. Grown in the Himalayan foothills, it’s available in black, green, and white styles, with a distinctive sweetness and grassy undertone. Revived only recently, these teas are produced in small batches by farmers in remote villages, making them a rare find.

Where to find: Young Mountain Tea, Kumaon Tea Company

Approximate price: Rs 600 to Rs 900 for 100g

Smoked Tea (Lapsang-style) from Nilgiris

Inspired by China’s famous Lapsang Souchong, this Indian version uses black tea leaves smoked over wood fires to create a bold aroma and rich flavour. It’s one of the few Indian teas that experiment with smoking techniques — like the peated malts of Scotland — making it an exception in a world of subtle brews.

Where to find: Glendale Estate, Nilgiri Tea Traders

Approximate price: Rs 500 to Rs 800 for 100g

Handcrafted Orthodox Teas (North East India)

Made using traditional techniques and whole leaves, these black or oolong teas are a labour of love from small growers in Assam, Nagaland, and Tripura. Rich, full-bodied, and often made from heritage tea bushes, they reflect the diversity of the region’s microclimates. With limited quantities and direct-to-customer sales, they are often off the commercial radar.

Where to find: Rare Tea Company, Indigenous Terra

Approximate price: Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 for 100g