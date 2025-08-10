Carrot cake to palmyra pudding: Five offbeat desserts to try this Janmashtami

Tired of laddoos, kaju katlis and gulab jamuns? This Janmashtami, give your sweet tooth a twist with unique recipes that are just as irresistible as the age-old Janmashtami favourites. My Kolkata has rounded up some fresher, funkier, unbelievably delicious desserts, all from the ’gram, well ahead of the festival to inspire you to try them yourself.

Healthy, creamy and eggless — can cheesecake get any better?

Looking for a unique eggless dessert for Janmashtami? Chef Avani has got your back. Mix digestive biscuits with butter, cream cheese, condensed milk and fresh cream. Garnish with chocolate or your favourite nuts and you’re ready to dig into a healthy, super creamy, delicious cheesecake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matching sweet cravings with fitness goals

Festivals are no excuse to ditch your dietary plans. Let creator Krishna Jain teach you how mithai can be made high-protein. Toss all your favourite seeds in almond butter and honey. Add a hint of vanilla essence and crunchy, nutty bars will be ready to make your day.

Halwa is hackneyed! Let the carrot have its cake

Content creator Florency Dias shows how to turn grated carrots into a spongy, finger-licking cake. It’s so delicious, even a veggie-hating kid will ask for seconds. Step back and let halwa’s cooler, funkier cousin — the breathtaking carrot cake — steal the show. It’s all flavour and no fuss.

Why buy ras malai when you can DIY?

Instagram page Cook At Home has a quick, easy method for this evergreen delight. With malai, nuts and curdled milk in perfect harmony, it’s a festive-day indulgence with a healthy twist.

Palmyra pudding: The taaler bora spin-off

Janmashtami without palmyra fruit (taal) feels incomplete. But, instead of the usual bora, make kheer this year — smooth and velvety with just the right amount of sweetness. Chef Binita Das has got you covered with the perfect recipe. Pair the kheer with luchi, sandesh, malpua or even rotis. Be rest assured, you’ll not regret it!