The great Bengali bliss: Top spots in Kolkata to savour the legendary pairing of luchi and kosha mangsho

There’s something deeply satisfying about tearing into a hot, fluffy luchi and scooping up rich, spicy kosha mangsho. The tender, slow-cooked mutton melts in your mouth with every bite. It’s not just food; it’s a Bangali’s soul on a plate. From age-old kitchens in Shyambazar to modern diners in Ballygunge, Kolkata offers countless spots where this iconic combo can be relished. Here’s a list of some of the best…

Golbari, Shyambazar

The go-to place for Kolkata’s Kosha Mangsho aficionados, Golbari’s dark, oily, intensely spiced mutton kosha is iconic. The rustic setting and old-world charm make the experience unforgettable. Tear a piece of luchi, dunk it in the gravy, break a tender piece of mutton and go nom-nom!

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, Shyambazar

6 Ballygunge Place, Ballygunge

For a cleaner, mildly spiced, yet flavour-rich version of Kosha Mangsho, head to 6 Ballygunge Place. The Bong culinary couple is served in a charming Bengali heritage house — perfect for family lunches.

Address: 6, Dr Amiya Bose Sarani Road, near Patha Bhavan School, Ballygunge Place

Contact: +91 33 2460 3922

Aaheli, Peerless Inn, Esplanade

Aaheli at Peerless Inn offers an upscale, traditional Bengali dining experience with a perfectly balanced Kosha Mangsho — not overwhelmingly spicy, but full of aroma. Ideal for guests wanting authenticity.

Address: Peerless Hotel, 12, Jawaharlal Nehru Road

Contact: +91 33 2228 0301

Kasturi Restaurant

Famous for their Dhakai-style Bengali dishes, Kasturi makes a mutton kosha that’s flavourful without being overly heavy. A good spot for a budget-friendly, fulfilling Bengali meal.

Address: Across all outlets

Contact: +91 33 4008 2748

Saptapadi, Salt Lake

Saptapadi serves authentic Bengali cuisine with a homely touch. Their Kosha Mangsho is slow cooked to perfection — tender, richly spiced, and served with hot, puffed luchis that make for a hearty, comforting meal.

Address: Across all outlets

Contact: +91 98300 91913

Sholo Ana Bangali, Gariahat

Tucked away from the usual tourist trail, this homely Bengali restaurant serves a plate of Kosha Mangsho that’s flavourful and hearty. Their luchis are soft, fresh and perfect for soaking up the spicy gravy. A hidden gem for authentic Bengali meals.

Address: 49B, Purna Das Road, Gariahat

Contact: +91 98365 10866

Gondhoraj – Flavours of Bengal, Gariahat

Nestled on the fourth floor of a Gariahat mall, Gondhoraj offers elevated, homely Bengali fare. Their Kosha Mangsho is robust and aromatic, slow cooked to tender perfection, and pairs beautifully with their fluffy luchis. The stylish yet warm ambience makes it perfect for a relaxed meal.

Address: G9C8+2FF, Gariahat Market, Ekdalia, Gariahat

Contact: +91 62923 39388