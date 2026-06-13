Kolkata ARMYs celebrate BTS’s 13th anniversary with live Busan concert screening

Thirteen years ago, when BTS began their journey with No More Dream, they never imagined that one day, their music would bring millions of people together across the world.

Today, on the band's 13th debut anniversary, Kolkata came alive with purple and fan chants as ARMYs (fans of BTS) gathered at PVR INOX theatres in the city to watch the live concert screening from Busan as a part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour.

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The energy inside the theatres around the city was palpable. From grooving to chartbusters like Fire, Dynamite and Magic Shop to fans wiping each other's tears as the band members gave heartfelt speeches — the evening dazzled.

BTS Arirang World Tour live screening

This show marked their first Festa (band anniversary), celebrating together after a four-year hiatus.

Fans could not stop smiling as they left the theatre, discussing the songs, performance and overall vibe.

One fan, who asked for anonymity, said, “The live screening was an emotional experience, and watching the concert with fellow ARMYs made the celebration even more special.”

Another viewer, Neha Biswas, shared, “The atmosphere inside the theatre, complete with fan chants and cheers, made it feel as though I was attending an actual BTS concert.”

A long-time ARMY at the event said, “I have been a fan for over eight years, and this is a gift for my stans.”

Fans cheering for their favourite idol

Another fan, Debarati Roy described the screening as “a memorable way to celebrate BTS's journey," adding that "the energy of the crowd made the occasion unforgettable.”

PVR INOX theatres also screened a re-broadcast.

The last full-group concert of BTS was in Busan on October 15, 2022. And, this Saturday concert felt exactly like it picked up right from where they left to bid their fans goodbye — fulfilling their promise to reunite and closing the loop on their multi-year military hiatus.