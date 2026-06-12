Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut on June 14 from 6am to 2pm for maintenance work

The Kolkata police on Wednesday announced full closure of the Vidhaysagar Setu for six hours from 6:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday (14/06/2026) to facilitate repair and rehabilitation work.

According to the traffic notification issued by the Kolkata police, the work will be carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority as part of maintenance of the second Hooghly Bridge.

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The repair work is a part of the infrastructure maintenance that is going on to ensure structural safety and smooth vehicular movement in the long term.

The order issued have put forward an extensive traffic diversion plan to help vehicular movement

All west-bound vehicles coming along AJC Bose Road from Zeerut Island side for Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted through Turf View via Grade Road towards Hastings Crossing so that they can avail St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Vehicles may also take a right turn from Hastings Crossing towards KP Road.

All the vehicles coming from KP Road via J and N Island will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing and then routed through St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

Again, east-bound traffic coming from C G Road via Khidderpore will be diverted from Hastings Crossing towards St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

All the vehicles of KP Road, availing Vidhyasagar Setu via ramp at Y-point near Ghora Pass would be diverted from Y-Point on KP Road towards 11 Furlong Gate to avail KP Road and REd Road towards Howrah Bridge.

While traffic personnel would be stationed at every junction to facilitate smooth commute and avoid congestion, Kolkata police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use the prescribed alternative routes.