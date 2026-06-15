‘Never think of yourself as a patient’: Oncology experts, cancer survivors say recovery needs more than treatment

Twysts’s inaugural session, held at Kuumba Cafe near Jatin Das Park on Sunday evening, was chaired by oncology surgeon Rosina Ahmed and radiation oncologist Mukti Mukherjee. The event brought together cancer survivors, caregivers and those navigating a cancer diagnosis.

The session began with a simple yet powerful activity in which participants shared what helped them persevere through adversity. Responses ranged from qualities such as courage, determination and fearlessness to practices like journalling and exercise, as well as the support of friends and family.

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All pictures: Sourced by the correspondent

Hosted by Suhana Murshed, a corporate lawyer and cancer survivor, the discussion addressed several concerns commonly faced by newly diagnosed patients and cancer survivors. Among the key takeaways was the growing prevalence of cancer, driven in part by lifestyle changes.

The experts emphasised that cancer is not always hereditary and that advances in medical science have significantly improved treatment outcomes, survival rates and quality of life.

“Do not think of yourself as a patient but as a person. Survival rates have increased. You will have a normal life after that. You need to be confident and accept that,” said Ahmed.

“This well-organised session enlightens us about the importance of medicine, radiation and chemotherapy in cancer recovery, but it also highlights that complete recovery requires a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition and regular exercise,” added Mukherjee.

Yoga instructor and nutritionist Kakali Mukherjee echoed the sentiment while demonstrating simple stretches that can support lymphatic drainage and overall wellbeing.

Suhana said the objective of the session was to provide a casual setting where cancer patients and survivors could ask questions that often go unaddressed in a clinical setting.

“This is only a glimpse. We shall have more such discussions in the future, which will not only raise awareness but also provide support and a safe space,” she said.

Twysts, founded by Suhana and officially launched in Kolkata on Sunday, is a first-of-its-kind peer-led community for individuals impacted by cancer.