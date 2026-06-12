Kolkata Metro announces additional Blue, Green Line services on June 14 for WBCS Preliminary exam

Ahead of the West Bengal Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, Kolkata Metro has announced additional services on the Blue Line and Green Line for Sunday, June 14, to facilitate the travel of candidates, their guardians and other commuters.

According to the Metro authorities, the extra services have been scheduled to accommodate the early morning rush, while the timings of the last trains from terminal stations will remain unchanged.

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A total of 156 services (78 up and 78 down) will operate on the Blue Line on June 14, up from the usual 152 Sunday services.

Between 8 am and 9 am, trains will run at 30-minute intervals in both directions, following which the regular Sunday timetable will be in effect.

The first train from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram will depart at 8 am, instead of the usual 9 am. Similarly, the first service from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar will also begin at 8 am.

The Green Line will operate 112 services (56 up and 56 down), instead of the usual 108 Sunday services.

Trains will run every 30 minutes between 8 am and 9 am in both directions before reverting to the normal Sunday schedule.

The first train from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 9 am, while the first service from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will begin at 9:02 am.

Metro authorities said normal Sunday services will operate on the Yellow Line.

However, no services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on June 14.