Rain and relief for Kolkata as monsoon settles over Bengal, thunderstorm likely on Friday evening

The southwest monsoon has strengthened its hold over Bengal, ushering in a spell of cooler, wetter weather that is expected to bring sustained relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that marked the early days of June.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of a thunderstorm for Kolkata on Friday, June 12.

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According to the IMD, the monsoon advanced into most parts of West Bengal on Friday and conditions remain favourable for it to cover the remaining areas of the state within the next two to three days.

A combination of a seasonal trough stretching across eastern India and a cyclonic circulation over coastal Bangladesh and the adjoining north Bay of Bengal is expected to keep moisture levels high and support widespread rain activity across the state.

For Kolkata, that means a cloudy and unsettled week ahead. Intermittent rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur over the city and neighbouring districts, keeping daytime temperatures in check. The weather office has also forecast thunderstorm activity across several south Bengal districts, including the north and south Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and the 24 Parganas.

The changing weather pattern has already made its presence felt. Several districts recorded significant rainfall during the last 24 hours, with Haldia in Purba Medinipur and Malda receiving 66mm each. Bardhaman recorded 60mm, while Bankura and Jhargram received 32mm and 31mm respectively.

For Kolkata, the coming days are expected to remain largely overcast with spells of rain and occasional thunderstorms. The showers are likely to be most frequent over the weekend before becoming more scattered during the middle of next week.

With the monsoon now knocking firmly on Kolkata’s door, residents can expect a welcome break from the summer heat, though occasional waterlogging, traffic disruptions and lightning during thunderstorms may accompany the season’s arrival.