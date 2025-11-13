Vidyasagar Setu to be closed on Sunday from 5am to 9pm for repair and maintenance

Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu (second Hooghly bridge) will remain completely closed to vehicular movement from 5am to 9pm on Sunday, 16 November, for major repair and maintenance work, Kolkata Police announced on Thursday. The Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners will carry out the replacement of stay and holding down cables, as well as bearings, on the bridge during this time.

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, all vehicles heading west along Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted via Hastings Crossing to St. George’s Gate Road and Strand Road to reach Howrah Bridge.

Vehicles from Kidderpore and Kidderpore Road (K.P. Road) will also be rerouted through alternative paths, including Red Road and 11 Furlong Gate.

Vehicular movement through the bridge and its ramps will be restricted throughout the day. Traffic police will also regulate flow along other arterial roads depending on congestion. Kolkata Police have advised commuters to plan their routes accordingly and use alternative bridges, including Howrah Bridge, to avoid congestion.