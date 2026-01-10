Kolkata Police recruit Satyajit Ray’s Hirak Raja to deliver lessons on road safety

Ahead of the Kolkata Police SDSL Half Marathon on January 18, the city police have released a road safety public service advertisement inspired by Satyajit Ray’s Hirak Rajar Deshe, using rhyme and satire to caution against speeding and traffic violations.

The short video, shared on the official X handle of Kolkata Police, features three actors portraying Hirak Raja and his ministers.The characters speak in the 1980 film’s distinctive rhyming dialogue. In verse, the characters spell out the consequences of reckless driving and ignoring road safety rules.

The video begins with the modern-day version of Hirak Raja asking his ‘raksha mantri’ whether people still follow zebra crossing rules. As the minister begins answering, the camera pans out and a bike zooms past them, leaving them startled. The interruption sets the tone for the message that follows, with Hirak Raja warning viewers — in rhyming verse — that excessive speeding on city roads can be fatal.

A background score from Ray’s film is used in this public service advertisement.

The Safe Drive Save Life campaign was launched in July 2016 to promote road safety across West Bengal and has been credited with a decline in road accident fatalities.

The advertisement is part of the build-up to the sixth edition of the Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon, which will be held in 21km, 10km and 5km categories. The race routes will pass through major neighbourhoods to ensure wider public outreach.

First organised in 2018, the marathon has grown into the largest half marathon event in the state. The previous edition, held in February 2025, saw participation from around 18,000 runners.

“We are working tirelessly with synchronised efforts to make this an enjoyable and memorable event for all the participants,” Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said in a statement, urging citizens to take part either as runners or cheer leaders to help spread road safety awareness and make city roads safer.