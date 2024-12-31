ADVERTISEMENT

Ushering New Year, Binodini Theatre and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 31.12.24, 07:54 PM
The last sunset of 2024 for the City of Joy
The last sunset of 2024 for the City of Joy

Ashim Paul
People queue up in front of Park Street restaurants and pubs to grab good times and food with their loved ones on December 31. In pictures, crowds in front of Trincas, Flurys and Kusum Rolls
People queue up in front of Park Street restaurants and pubs to grab good times and food with their loved ones on December 31. In pictures, crowds in front of Trincas, Flurys and Kusum Rolls

Amit Datta
From flowers to balloons, vendors hope for some extra earnings on New Year's Eve at Park Street
From flowers to balloons, vendors hope for some extra earnings on New Year's Eve at Park Street

Amit Datta
A mother-daughter duo buy a desk calendar for 2025 at Esplanade on New Year’s Eve
A mother-daughter duo buy a desk calendar for 2025 at Esplanade on New Year’s Eve

AG
Star Theatre has been renamed to Binodini Theatre in remembrance of thespian Binodini Dasi (1863-1941), who was popularly known as Noti Binodini
Star Theatre has been renamed to Binodini Theatre in remembrance of thespian Binodini Dasi (1863-1941), who was popularly known as Noti Binodini

Soumyajit Dey
Holiday revellers enjoyed the last day of 2024 at Alipore Zoological Gardens on Tuesday
Holiday revellers enjoyed the last day of 2024 at Alipore Zoological Gardens on Tuesday

My Kolkata
Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Kolkata, performed a robotic radical nephrectomy on a 66-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital anomaly known as ‘crossed fused ectopic kidney’. The procedure was led by Dr Tarun Jindal, senior consultant in uro-oncology and robotic surgery
Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Kolkata, performed a robotic radical nephrectomy on a 66-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital anomaly known as ‘crossed fused ectopic kidney’. The procedure was led by Dr Tarun Jindal, senior consultant in uro-oncology and robotic surgery

Press release

