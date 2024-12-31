Ushering New Year, Binodini Theatre and more Kolkata news in pictures

The last sunset of 2024 for the City of JoyAshim Paul
People queue up in front of Park Street restaurants and pubs to grab good times and food with their loved ones on December 31. In pictures, crowds in front of Trincas, Flurys and Kusum RollsAmit Datta
From flowers to balloons, vendors hope for some extra earnings on New Year's Eve at Park StreetAmit Datta
A mother-daughter duo buy a desk calendar for 2025 at Esplanade on New Year’s EveAG
Star Theatre has been renamed to Binodini Theatre in remembrance of thespian Binodini Dasi (1863-1941), who was popularly known as Noti BinodiniSoumyajit Dey
Holiday revellers enjoyed the last day of 2024 at Alipore Zoological Gardens on TuesdayMy Kolkata
Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Kolkata, performed a robotic radical nephrectomy on a 66-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital anomaly known as ‘crossed fused ectopic kidney’. The procedure was led by Dr Tarun Jindal, senior consultant in uro-oncology and robotic surgeryPress release