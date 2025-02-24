ADVERTISEMENT

Trams in Kolkata turn 152, photography exhibition and more city news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 24.02.25, 06:39 PM
Foreign tourists joined the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Kolkata tram services at Shyambazar on Monday
1 6

Foreign tourists joined the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Kolkata tram services at Shyambazar on Monday

Suvendu Das
ADVERTISEMENT
Ramakrishna Mission Vidya Mandir is organising a photography exhibition at Belur Math till February 26
2 6

Ramakrishna Mission Vidya Mandir is organising a photography exhibition at Belur Math till February 26

Soumyajit Dey
To commemorate the 200th anniversary of Braille, NIP, an education and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled, organised a Braille competition for blind and differently-abled persons. The event was held at Indian Museum on Monday in collaboration with Rotary Clubs of District 3291
3 6

To commemorate the 200th anniversary of Braille, NIP, an education and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled, organised a Braille competition for blind and differently-abled persons. The event was held at Indian Museum on Monday in collaboration with Rotary Clubs of District 3291

Press Release
An artisan at Dompara works on a Shiv-Parvati idol ahead of Shivratri which will be observed on February 26
4 6

An artisan at Dompara works on a Shiv-Parvati idol ahead of Shivratri which will be observed on February 26

Arnab Dutta
A two-day long agricultural fair is being held in Arapanch, Sonarpur, till February 25 to promote the conservation of natural resources using technology. Swami Shivapurnananda Maharaj, vice-chairman of Sonarpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra inaugurated the fair
5 6

A two-day long agricultural fair is being held in Arapanch, Sonarpur, till February 25 to promote the conservation of natural resources using technology. Swami Shivapurnananda Maharaj, vice-chairman of Sonarpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra inaugurated the fair

Pintu Mondal
On the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of the founder of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Pranabananda, and Shivratri, a rally from Ballygunge went around the city on Monday
6 6

On the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of the founder of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Pranabananda, and Shivratri, a rally from Ballygunge went around the city on Monday

AG

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Photography Exhibition Tram Kolkata Tramways Maha Shivratri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE