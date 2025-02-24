Trams in Kolkata turn 152, photography exhibition and more city news in pictures

Foreign tourists joined the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Kolkata tram services at Shyambazar on MondaySuvendu Das
Ramakrishna Mission Vidya Mandir is organising a photography exhibition at Belur Math till February 26Soumyajit Dey
To commemorate the 200th anniversary of Braille, NIP, an education and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled, organised a Braille competition for blind and differently-abled persons. The event was held at Indian Museum on Monday in collaboration with Rotary Clubs of District 3291Press Release
An artisan at Dompara works on a Shiv-Parvati idol ahead of Shivratri which will be observed on February 26Arnab Dutta
A two-day long agricultural fair is being held in Arapanch, Sonarpur, till February 25 to promote the conservation of natural resources using technology. Swami Shivapurnananda Maharaj, vice-chairman of Sonarpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra inaugurated the fairPintu Mondal
On the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of the founder of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Pranabananda, and Shivratri, a rally from Ballygunge went around the city on MondayAG