Traffic awareness, Maghi Purnima and more Kolkata news in pictures

Kolkatans were treated to a ‘reddish’ moon on Maghi Purnima evening from their terraces on WednesdayAmit Datta
Monks at the Sambodhi Buddhist Monastery in Tollygunge organised a special prayer on Maghi Purnima and the platinum jubilee preliminary celebrations of Tollygunge Moore Avenue Bauddha Samity on WednesdaySuvendu Das
As Valentine's Day approaches, different props are being made at Hogg MarketSoumyajit Dey
Civic volunteers minding traffic at the Exide crossing penalise a bus conductor of an errant bus on WednesdayAmit Datta
Even as Kolkata Traffic Police are observing a traffic safety week till February 15, two sets of parents fetch their wards from school on bikes with and without helmetAmit Datta
Actress Priyanka Sarkar poses in front of a Mahindra BE6 at NR Autos near the Exide crossing on Wednesday. The Indian auto major showcased upcoming electric vehicles at the eventAmit Datta