Theatrecian’s young cast performs ‘12 Angry Men’ at Kala Kunj

On January 23, Kala Kunj saw a packed house gather for 12 Angry Men, Theatrecian’s adaptation of Reginald Rose’s timeless courtroom drama, offering a riveting exploration of justice and prejudice in society. The play, set in a jury deliberation room, opens with 12 jurors taking their seats. The narrative then swiftly moves into the central conflict, as the jurors debate the fate of a young man accused of murder, propelled by an objection raised by juror 8 to the otherwise unanimous ‘guilty’ verdict.

From the outset, juror 2’s simplistic assertion of “just guilty!” sets the tone for the prevailing biases in the room. However, the play’s essence lies in the gradual unraveling of these prejudices as key arguments unfold — with various close enactments of the crime and the testimonies — to reinforce the fundamental rights of the accused, underlining human fallibility in our juridical processes as also the cost impulsive judgements may exact on a human life. The old man among the 12 urges the others to deliberate with care and caution, advocating for rational debate: “It’s only one night. A man may die. Have patience in life.”

The deliberation reaches moments of near-deadlock — 6:6, 3:9 and finally 9:3 — as the balance of opinion shifts, culminating in the crucial revelation about the woman who claimed to have witnessed the crime, leading to one of the more rational jurors on the ‘guilty’ side admitting “there is a reasonable doubt in my mind” — the idea that is, in many ways, the play’s conceptual centrepiece.

One of the highlights of the production was the dynamic stage presence of the actors playing the jurors, each with his own idiosyncrasies. The role of juror 3 in Rose’s play was delivered with chilling conviction, representing rigid perspectives that resist change. In contrast, the ad man who constantly networked, handing out his card, added a lighter, satirical element to the tense proceedings. The actor essaying the role of juror 8 — the only dissident in the beginning — delivered a memorable performance.

Apratim Chatterjee, the director of the production, who has been actively involved in theatre since 2011, shared his insights on the continuing relevance of 12 Angry Men: “It’s a play that has endured the test of time, and I’m glad that we were able to do this performance. These days there is so much tension arising from cultural differences and our notions about each other. I felt that this was an ideal time to explore the script once again. I had a talented young cast — an energetic group of motivated individuals — so we thought we would come together and bring this production to life.”

Discussing Theatrecian’s journey, he added: “Theatrecian as a group has not been confined to any one city. We have performed multiple shows in Delhi and Gurgaon, travelling across different parts of the country. Over the past two years, most of our performances have been in Delhi NCR. As for recruiting people, it’s all about passion and a desire to excel on stage. Anyone bitten by the theatre bug is welcome to join us.”

Beyond theatre, the director has built a career in the Indian film industry, working on various Bengali films, series and Bollywood projects. He described his passion for live performance: “How I got into theatre is a long story, but the vibe of live performance — the instant reaction from the audience, the whole process of putting up a show — drives me immensely.”

In an era where personal biases often overshadow facts, this performance of 12 Angry Men serves as a much-needed reminder of the importance of critical thinking and open-minded discourse.