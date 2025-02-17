ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Ten top moments from the opening day of The India Story’s 10th edition

From introducing 10 new awards to showcasing 10 gorgeous installations, TIS reinforced why the festival is a highlight of Kolkata’s cultural calendar

Vedant Karia Published 17.02.25, 05:02 PM
Every winter for the last nine years has seen Raajkutir - IHCL SeleQtions transform into the city’s cultural nucleus, as the Neotia Arts Trust Initiative brings The India Story (TIS) to life. This year was a milestone, as the festival completed 10 years — inaugurating the landmark edition on January 10. “We dreamt of this one space that could host brands, performances, food and creativity a decade ago, and it has carved out an amazing path since,” said fashion designer Navonil Das of Dev R Nil, who was also the Master of Ceremonies
Photos courtesy Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay and The India Story
The event’s rich history with Indian textiles and heirlooms was explored in the book, ‘From an Era Bygone’, exclusively launched at this year’s TIS. “We’re a country that’s thriving, and the things we see in TIS show us why we must preserve our heritage,” said Tarun Tahiliani, who was also on the jury of the inaugural The India Story Awards
In order to commemorate a decade of celebrating Indian culture, the Neotia Arts Trust Initiative launched The India Story Awards, recognising 10 outstanding creatives who had made a mark in the past year. Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia handed the prize for Space Installation to Susanta Paul, who has been responsible for some of Kolkata’s favourite Durga Puja pandals, including Tala Prattoy
Madhu Neotia, managing trustee of the Neotia Arts Trust Initiative and founder of TIS, presented the award for jewellery to Anu Merton
The epic closer of the night was an ultra glamorous fashion show by Amit Aggarwal, who partnered with Rawat Jewels for their debut show in the city
The glamour wasn’t just restricted to the stage, as Dev and Rukmini Maitra lauded (second from right) Amit Aggarwal after his stunning show
The 10th-year celebrations were made sweeter with 10 artistic installations from renowned artists, each of which packed a powerful story within stunning aesthetics. Vibhor Sogani’s ‘Magical Bloom’ is a light installation made of polished stainless steel orbs that forms a flower, reminding viewers of the boundless natural beauty around us by mirroring the sky, people and movements around it
‘Forest of Illusion’ by Ayushman Mitra’s BOBO Calcutta turned heads with a series of monochrome drawings created during a period of personal loss. Blending hallucinations, dreams and thoughts of a divine forest, this installation explores Mitra’s exploration of his own past, while perceiving love, loss and life. “I have been a part of TIS since its inception and grown with it not just as an artist, but as a person. This piece is a celebration of Bobo Calcutta’s journey, as it is our 10th year too,” he said
It was fitting for Susanta Paul to receive his TIS Award for Space Installation under his very own installation, ‘Dishah - The Directions’. The piece challenges the traditional notions of directions by blurring lines between cardinal points. “By embracing the idea that directions are subjective and ever-changing, this design offers visitors an opportunity to explore the space in a way that is personal to them,” said Paul
The opening day wrapped up with Team TIS coming together to acknowledge having pulled off something truly special. “We are here because of the tireless work of our team, encouraged by the support of our patrons and guests, and guided by the grace of our elders. It is unbelievable that we are 10 now!” signed off Madhu Neotia
