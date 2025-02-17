In pictures: Ten top moments from the opening day of The India Story’s 10th edition

1 10

Every winter for the last nine years has seen Raajkutir - IHCL SeleQtions transform into the city’s cultural nucleus, as the Neotia Arts Trust Initiative brings The India Story (TIS) to life. This year was a milestone, as the festival completed 10 years — inaugurating the landmark edition on January 10. “We dreamt of this one space that could host brands, performances, food and creativity a decade ago, and it has carved out an amazing path since,” said fashion designer Navonil Das of Dev R Nil, who was also the Master of Ceremonies