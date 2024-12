6 6

The last performance was the much-anticipated solo presentation by Kumar Bose, who was accompanied by Rohen Bose on the tabla, along with Hiranmoy Mitra on the harmonium. They presented the majestic Teental Lahera. “A lot of people have wanted to learn how to play the tabla after watching Kumar Bose, including me. His presence is a great inspiration for us,” said Sanjoy Banerjee, founder of Suromurchhana US and Kolkata