Stormy start to week expected for Kolkata before skies clear by April

Kolkata is set for a wet and stormy start to the coming week with frequent spells of rain and thundershowers expected across the city till Sunday, according to the latest forecast.

The change in weather is likely to bring a slight dip in daytime temperatures before a gradual rise sets in from midweek.

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On Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in the city, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50 to 60 kmph and lightning in isolated pockets.

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum may stay near 25 degrees.

Rain activity is expected to ease slightly on Sunday, March 29, with only light showers in isolated areas.

By Monday, March 30, Kolkata is likely to experience a dry spell with clearer skies and a marginal rise in maximum temperature to around 33 degrees.

A brief return of light rain is on the cards for Tuesday, March 31, though it is expected to be scattered and short lived.

From Wednesday, April 1, to Friday, April 3, dry weather is likely to prevail across the city, marking a transition to more stable conditions.

The Met office has indicated no major change in maximum temperature in the next 24 hours, followed by a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two days.

Thereafter, temperatures are expected to climb gradually by 3 to 5 degrees through the latter half of the week.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially in open areas, as lightning and strong winds may pose risks during the early part of the forecast period.