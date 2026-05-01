Catch them young and watch them grow: Project Gati, U-10 ‘baby cricket league’ to nurture Bengal prospects

Cricket might not be the national sport of India, but it is a religion for millions in the country. From the grassroot to international levels, is almost a Sisyphean mission for players. Keeping in mind factors like luck, fitness and mental strength, young athletes have to be nurtured for them to perform at global stages.

To facilitate this, the North 24 Parganas District Sports Association (DSA) and Cricket Association of Bengal has created an under-10 ‘baby cricket league’. Present at the announcement were Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and Nabab Bhattacharya, general secretary of DSA.

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Along with the U-10 league, DSA announced the inauguration of ‘Project Gati’, a specialised programme to nurture fast bowlers from the grassroot level.

The project will be spearheaded by former fast bowler, Sagarmoy Sen Sharma. In his address, he highlighted the crucial roles to be played by his fellow coaches.

“I remember visiting Salt Lake stadium to watch Diego Maradona practice. It was 5.30am. That’s the dedication of a player completely tuned to his art. I believe players do not need much to be successful, they only need zeal and basic gear,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly highlighted that he is hopeful for the success of the project, under the capable leadership of Bireshwar Singh, Ekhlaque Ahmed, and Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar.

“I hope more Bengal players come up from this initiative. Why new players from Bengal are not getting into the national team, that is a question I do not have an answer to. But, I am really hopeful DSA has started something huge,” added Ganguly.

For ‘Project Gati’, district coaches will conduct the initial selection of boys and girls — aged under 15 and under 17, who possess the potential to excel as fast bowlers. From seam projection, grip, running style to fitness, DSA will look after every detail for a robust plan to create an ecosystem for fast bowlers from Bengal.

Ganguly called for ‘Project Gati’ project to be expanded as an initiative across other districts as well. On behalf of the CAB, he pledged to extend every possible form of assistance.