Kolkata Metro truncated services on May Day and Buddha Purnima

Metro services in Kolkata will operate on a revised schedule on Friday, May 1, for May Day and Buddha Purnima.

According to a notification issued by Metro Railway Kolkata, services on three key corridors will be curtailed, although the timings of the first and last trains will remain unchanged.

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On the Blue Line, the city’s busiest corridor, a total of 244 services will operate, comprising 122 in the up direction and 122 in the down direction, instead of the usual 272.

The Green Line will see 204 services, with 102 in each direction, down from 228.

On the Yellow Line, 92 services will run, evenly split between up and down directions, compared with the regular 120.

Officials said the revised schedule is in line with expected passenger demand on the public holidays. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check station announcements for updates during the day.

Services on the Orange and Purple Lines will run according to the normal schedule without any changes.