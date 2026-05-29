Stormy Friday ahead for Kolkata as Met office predicts rain, gusty winds in the afternoon

Kolkata is in for another spell of stormy weather on Friday, May 29, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty surface winds later in the afternoon.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky through the day.

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The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 ˚C while the minimum temperature may settle near 26 ˚C.

On Thursday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 ˚C, 0.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum was 28.2 ˚C, 1 degree above normal.

Humidity remained high with maximum relative humidity touching 93 per cent. Despite overcast conditions, the city did not record rainfall till Friday morning.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for several districts, including West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Burdwan and Bankura, where intense thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and heavy rain are likely over the next few hours.

Meteorologists said the same weather system could influence Kolkata and adjoining districts later in the day.

Salt Lake received 44.7 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in south Bengal, while gusty winds were reported from Kolkata and neighbouring districts on Thursday.

The wet spell is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. Forecasts indicate that Kolkata may see maximum temperatures between 33 and 35˚C and minimum temperatures between 26 and 28˚C from Saturday, May 30, to Thursday, June 4. Intermittent thunderstorms and evening rain are likely on most days, bringing some relief from the humid summer conditions.