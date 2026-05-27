IMD weather update says hot and humid days, rainy evenings on cards for Kolkata

Kolkata is set for another spell of humid days and stormy evenings, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms and light rain in parts of the city over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s midday bulletin issued on Wednesday, May 27, the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorm activity towards the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35˚ Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 28˚ C.

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On Wednesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6˚ C, half a notch above normal, and a minimum of 28.2˚ C, one degree above normal.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in Kolkata and adjoining districts till Friday. Wind speeds may increase to 50 to 60 kmph on Thursday.

Rain activity is expected to intensify across south Bengal over the next two to three days. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the two 24-Parganas are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers at several places on Thursday and Friday before conditions gradually improve from the weekend.

The forecast suggests a slight fall in daytime temperatures by around two to four degrees over the next three days across Gangetic Bengal, bringing some relief from the sultry conditions.

For Kolkata, Thursday, May 28, is likely to see temperatures between 34˚ and 27˚ C, while Friday may hover around 33˚ and 27˚ C with widespread rain and thunderstorms.

From Saturday, May 30, to Tuesday, June 2, the city is expected to experience lighter and more scattered showers with temperatures staying between 32˚ and 34˚ C during the day and 26˚ to 27˚ C at night.

Kalaikunda in Jhargram district recorded the state's highest day temperature at 41.5˚ C on Tuesday, followed by Medinipur and Jhargram town, both recording maximum temperatures of 39.4˚ C.

The Met office has advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during lightning activity.