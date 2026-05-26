Fewer Kolkata Metro services on Blue, Green and Yellow lines on May 28 for Bakrid holiday

Commuters travelling by Kolkata Metro on Thursday, May 28, will get fewer Metro services on the Blue, Green and Yellow lines on account of the Id-Ul-Zuha or Bakrid holiday. However, the timings of the first and last trains across these corridors will remain unchanged.

According to a statement issued by the Metro Railway on Tuesday, the Blue Line will run 246 services instead of the usual 260 weekday services. However, the timings of the first and last trains from both terminal stations will remain unchanged.

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On the Yellow Line, 92 services will operate instead of the regular 120 weekday services. Metro authorities said the timings of the first and last trains on the route would remain the same.

The Green Line will see 204 services in operation against the normal 228 weekday services. The first and last train timings from terminal stations will also remain unchanged.

Metro Railway said there would be no change in services on the Purple Line and Orange Line on the day.