Evening thunderstorms likely in Kolkata, maximum temperature in the mid-30s

Kolkata woke up to a relatively pleasant Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8˚C, around 1.4 notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds towards the afternoon and evening on May 28.

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The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 34˚C, slightly below normal for this time of the year. Alipore recorded 0.3mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The spell of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday brought gusty winds to several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, and the two Midnapores. Alipore recorded wind speeds touching 60kmph during the evening.

Among south Bengal districts, Basirhat in North 24 Parganas received the highest rainfall at 29.2mm, followed by Canning in South 24 Parganas with 24.4mm. Burdwan recorded 16mm of rain, while Durgachak in East Midnapore received 11.7mm of rainfall.

According to the Met office, thunderstorm activity is likely to continue across Kolkata and adjoining districts through the next few days, bringing intermittent relief from the humid conditions.

The city’s temperature trend for the coming week is expected to remain steady with maximum temperatures between 33 and 35˚C and minimum temperatures between 26 and 28 ˚C.

On Friday, May 29, Kolkata is likely to record a maximum of 34˚C and a minimum of 27˚C.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday with chances of evening thunderstorms.

Early next week, temperatures are expected to remain around 33 to 34˚C with partly cloudy skies and brief rain spells in some areas.