Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for eight hours on Sunday for repair work

Kolkata Police has announced an eight-hour closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, May 31, to facilitate repair and rehabilitation work on the bridge.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police, the closure will remain in force from 6am to 2pm while the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority undertakes replacement of stay cables, holding down cables and bearings on the bridge.

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Movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted on Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps during the period.

Police said traffic diversions will be enforced on multiple routes leading to the bridge. Vehicles approaching from the AJC Bose Road side towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted via Turf View and Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road before being directed to Howrah Bridge.

Traffic coming along Kidderpore Road from the J&N Island side will also be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing and Strand Road to access Howrah Bridge.

Vehicles travelling from the Kidderpore side along CGR Road towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

Police have also restricted access to the bridge ramp near Ghora Pass from KP Road. Vehicles attempting to take the ramp will instead be redirected towards 11 Furlong Gate and Red Road to reach Howrah Bridge.

Kolkata Police said additional diversions through arterial roads may be introduced depending on traffic conditions.

The repair work is part of an ongoing maintenance exercise on the city’s second Hooghly bridge, one of the busiest road links connecting Kolkata and Howrah. Motorists have been advised to plan journeys and expect congestion on alternative routes during the closure window.