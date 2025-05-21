Stars, spotlight, and Bengal’s brightest: Pride of Bengal Awards 2025 shines in style

Kolkata dazzled under the spotlight on the evening of April 26th as the Pride of Bengal Awards 2025, hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s Young Leaders Forum (YLF), delivered an unforgettable night of glamour, gratitude, and greatness.

Held at the grand JW Marriott Kolkata, the event witnessed a rare blend of cinematic brilliance and entrepreneurial excellence as Neha Dhupia took the stage as the evening’s emcee — elegant, eloquent, and effortlessly engaging. The awards honoured trailblazers across business, arts, innovation, academia, and the armed forces, with an audience of Kolkata’s most influential and visionary.

Bollywood star Mouni Roy captivated with her presence and powerful words, while Lisa Ray brought poise and depth in a moment that reflected both grace and gravitas. Renowned actor and social advocate Rahul Bose added weight to the evening with a compelling reflection on leadership and purpose, and the crowd swayed to the soulful performance of Ash King, closing the night on a high note.

But what truly made this edition special was the meticulous curation by YLF Joint Chairs, Sagar Agarwal and Pratiik Jalan, who envisioned an evening that transcended an awards night — turning it into a celebration of Bengal’s legacy and its luminous future. The duo’s hands-on approach ensured every element, from the award categories to the guest experience, resonated with meaning and aspiration.

“Pride of Bengal isn’t just about honouring achievement. It’s about recognising the spirit of Bengal — bold, brilliant, and ready to shape the world,” shared Agarwal. Jalan echoed the sentiment, adding, “This platform is a mirror to the excellence our state continues to produce. And it was our privilege to create this experience.”

With more than 20 awardees and dignitaries present, the evening reaffirmed YLF’s commitment to fostering next-gen leadership. As the curtain fell, it wasn’t just an event that concluded — it was a movement reaffirmed. For Sagar Agarwal and Pratiik Jalan, this is just the beginning.