In pictures: Happy birthday Lionel Messi! Bengal celebrates with cakes, masks and Argentina flags

Lionel Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, and he may be playing in faraway US but his fans in Kolkata celebrated the football magician’s birthday with gusto.

Ganpati Seva Dal in Fariapukur, Shyambazar, decorated the whole neighbourhood with Fifa memorabilia, graffiti and football motifs. Fifa returned the love, recognising it on social media as ‘Fifa Gali’ in Kolkata. In a different part of the city, 24 kilometres away in Ichapur, a suburb near Barrackpore, the little magician was celebrated with a 39-pound cake and giant flags shrouding the locality.