In pictures: Happy birthday Lionel Messi! Bengal celebrates with cakes, masks and Argentina flags
In pictures: Happy birthday Lionel Messi! Bengal celebrates with cakes, masks and Argentina flags
Fariapukur and Ichapur deck up in white-blue colours to celebrate Messi’s 39th birthday
Mohul Bhattacharya
Published 24.06.26, 05:12 PM
Lionel Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, and he may be playing in faraway US but his fans in Kolkata celebrated the football magician’s birthday with gusto.
Ganpati Seva Dal in Fariapukur, Shyambazar, decorated the whole neighbourhood with Fifa memorabilia, graffiti and football motifs. Fifa returned the love, recognising it on social media as ‘Fifa Gali’ in Kolkata. In a different part of the city, 24 kilometres away in Ichapur, a suburb near Barrackpore, the little magician was celebrated with a 39-pound cake and giant flags shrouding the locality.
Shib Shankar Patra, a tea-seller, with a signed photograph from Messi. Patra has painted his house in the colours of the Argentine flag
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A nearly 20kg cake, featuring Messi’s career highlights, was cut on his birthday in Ichapur
The locality was shrouded in giant Argentina flags by the local supporters of the Ichapur-Nabaganj area, some 24 kilometres away from Shyambazar
Fifa Gali, in Fariapukur saw visitors in Messi masks posing for photographs
Local kids in Fariapukur are all Messi-faced, celebrating the footballer
An Argentina fan struck a pose in front of a Messi graffiti in the Fifa Gali, Shyambazar
Local Footballers performed football skills in Fariapukur, Shyambazar
Club supporters cut cake for the footballer from Rosario, Argentina