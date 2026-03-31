Showers, thunderstorms keep Kolkata cool; yellow alert in parts of south Bengal

Kolkata woke up to a cloudy sky and short spells of rain on Tuesday, March 31, with the India Meteorological Department flagging a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in parts of south Bengal.

The Met office said light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph is likely over the city and adjoining districts through the afternoon.

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At Alipore, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, about two notches below normal, while the minimum is expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

The next 24 hours are expected to remain cooler, with the day temperature likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 22 degrees Celsius under a generally cloudy sky.

Rainfall has already been recorded since morning, adding to the moist conditions, with relative humidity remaining high.

The forecast warning indicates a risk of lightning strikes, prompting advisories to stay indoors and avoid open areas during thunderstorm activity.

Districts including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are likely to be affected in phases.

The week ahead points to a rain-cooled stretch for the city.

On Wednesday, April 1, temperatures are expected around 27 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

Thursday, April 2, may see 28 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius with intermittent showers.

Friday, April 3, is likely to record 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius as conditions begin to ease.

Saturday, April 4, could touch 31 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, April 5, is expected at 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

By Monday, April 6, the mercury may climb to 33 degrees Celsius with the minimum around 25 degrees Celsius as skies gradually clear.

For now, rain and cloud cover continue to keep the city’s early summer heat in check.