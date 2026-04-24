Short spells of rain set to return to Kolkata next week after hot, humid start

Kolkata is set to begin next week on a relatively dry note before rain and thunderstorms make a comeback, according to the latest seven-day forecast for south Bengal issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on April 24.

Friday, April 24, is likely to remain dry with maximum temperature around 35°C and minimum near 26°C.

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On Saturday, April 25, light rain or thundershowers may occur in isolated pockets, with temperatures staying between 26°C and 35°C.

Conditions are expected to turn more active on Sunday, April 26. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places across Kolkata and adjoining districts. The maximum may dip slightly to 34°C while the minimum could hover around 25°C.

The wet spell is set to intensify from Monday, April 27. The forecast indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places, a pattern expected to continue through Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29. Day temperatures during this phase are likely to remain between 32°C and 34°C, with nights around 25°C.

On Thursday, April 30, similar conditions are expected with widespread thundershowers across south Bengal, including Kolkata. The mercury is unlikely to see any sharp fluctuation, offering some relief from the earlier heat.

By Friday, May 1, rainfall activity may ease slightly, with light to moderate rain likely at a few places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay close to 33°C and 25°C respectively.

The evolving weather pattern suggests a gradual shift from dry conditions to a sustained spell of pre-monsoon showers, typical for this time of the year in Kolkata.