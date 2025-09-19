Kolkata metro railway to increase services on Green Line from September 20

Kolkata metro railway has announced an increase in services on the Green Line starting tomorrow, September 20.

From Monday to Saturday, 226 services will be operated daily instead of the existing 186.

In a bid to ease commuter rush, trains will now run at six-minute intervals during the morning and evening peak hours, reducing the waiting time from the current eight minutes.

On the occasion of Mahalaya, September 21, which falls on Sunday, Metro Railway will run special services on the Green Line.

A total of 136 services, including 68 in the UP direction and 68 in the DN direction, will be operated instead of the normal 104 services that comprise 52 UP and 52 DN.

On Mahalaya, the first metro service from Howrah Maidan station will start at 7.00 am instead of 9.00 am.

From Salt Lake Sector V station, the first train will leave at 7.02 am instead of 9.02 am. The schedule of the last services will remain unchanged.

Metro authorities said the move is aimed at providing greater convenience to passengers, particularly during the festive period.