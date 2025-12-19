‘They’ll call you out for a bad shot’: Kapil Dev, Mithali Raj on Eden Gardens crowd

Kapil Dev and Mithali Raj, two Team India skippers from different generations, agree on one point about Kolkata — they believe the city has one of the most ‘knowledgeable’ crowds when it comes to understanding the game of cricket.

“They (the Eden Gardens crowd) understand the game better than any other crowd and add a lot of value to the game. They respect good cricket but they will immediately call you out for playing a bad shot,” Kapil, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A firm favourite of the Eden crowd, Kapil Dev’s comments revived memories of the 1984 Test between India and England when the star all-rounder was dropped from the team then led by Sunil Gavaskar. The Eden Gardens, packed as usual, responded with a vociferous roar of ‘No Kapil No Test’ before hurling fruits and vegetables at Gavaskar. That Test happens to be the only one that Kapil Dev missed as an Indian cricketer.

In a career spanning over two decades, Mithali only played twice at Kolkata’s crown jewel. But she too echoed Kapil Dev’s perception of the city. “I would have liked to play more. The few times I’ve been here, both as a player and now as a broadcaster, I can feel that the passion comes across from a place of vast knowledge.”

The cricketing duo were in Kolkata to attend the celebrations of 100 years of Indian Chamber of Commerce at Taj Bengal.

“For anything to get to 100 years no matter what the field it takes years of dedication and consistency. It is lovely to see how the present generation carry on the work of those who founded this organisation a century ago,” said Kapil.

Kapil Dev jokingly felicitates Jatin Sapru

Kapil Dev and Mithali Raj were soon joined by broadcaster Jatin Sapru whose commentary over Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in Barbados is now part of Indian cricket history.

Approach towards captaincy and team management

No two leaders are the same, both Kapil and Mithali agreed.

“For me the most important aspect of being a captain was understanding my players. I never had dinner and drinks with players who got success in terms of runs or wickets. It was always players who didn’t have a good day. And one thing I stand by even today– only praise your players in public. Never criticise them in front of the press or public. Save that for behind closed doors,” said Kapil.

Mithali started captaincy pretty early in her career. She had to learn on the job, she said. “I remember the first time I became captain there were two previous captains in the team. I was the second youngest I think. But I grew and understood a lot.”

Mithali Raj spoke about learning captaincy on the job

She was then removed from captaincy before being brought back for a second stint. “I remember when I wasn’t captain I would ask players a lot of questions about what they liked and didn’t like. I used that feedback a lot when I became captain once again. It helped me change as a player as well.”

What success means to the cricket legends

“When I started playing, the definition of success was debuting for India,” said Mithali. “Then it changed to playing consistently and then it went on to me personally contributing to the team's win, winning series and big trophies,” she added.

Success, Mithali said, is ever evolving. “Now it holds a completely different meaning, I am working with Andhra cricket to help develop the women's game further, seeing these women succeed is now my definition of success.”

Kapil Dev said that enjoying each moment is more important that chasing success

Kapil Dev, on the other hand, does not believe in holding on to successful moments from the past.

“I don’t believe in these things anymore. For me gloating over past laurels means you are stuck in the past. I do not have any pictures from my cricketing days or any trophies at home, I have given it all away. I have moved on from past achievements and that helps me enjoy what I am doing, when I am doing it,” said Kapil.