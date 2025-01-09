In pictures: Second edition of Kolkata Queer Arts Month sees exhibitions across three sites

In 2023, Kolkata Pride broke new ground by documenting queer experiences through art with the inaugural Kolkata Queer Arts Month. Last month, the event’s second edition took things up a notch, as artists from around the country lit up three exhibition sites across the city. As the celebrations enter their final leg this January, My Kolkata visited (clockwise from top left) Anjali-Pratyay, Experimenter Hindustan Road, and Aranya Baari for a closer look at the Ko:QAM 2.0 exhibitionsPhotos: Soumyajit Dey