Royal Calcutta Golf Club honours Ashok Malik as part of its annual awards night

On January 18, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) hosted its annual awards night. The event celebrated the exceptional performances of the club’s lawn bowlers in tournaments throughout 2024. Additionally, monthly leaderboard-topping golfers were recognised, with winners and runners-up announced across various age categories.

However, the highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Ashok Malik Trophy for the Best Golfer of the Year, awarded to Ranjit Singh. Named after iconic amateur golfer Ashok Malik, who considers RCGC his home course, the trophy was presented by the 87-year-old Malik himself, alongside club captain Gaurav Ghosh.

Malik’s illustrious career includes winning the All-India Amateurs title five times, a feat unmatched until later equaled by PG “Billoo” Sethi and Vikramjit Singh. Malik’s victories in 1956, 1960, 1963, 1967 and 1969 remain etched in Indian golfing history.

‘I am pleasantly surprised that my achievements are remembered’

According to Malik, the concept of rest and recovery did not exist when he used to be an active golfer

After receiving a lifetime achievement honour, Malik addressed the audience, reflecting on the club’s journey: “It’s lovely to see how this institution is so well maintained. The home of Indian golf, RCGC, has evolved with time, and it is refreshing to see how the club now actively involves women.” Speaking to My Kolkata later, Malik expressed his gratitude:“It is an honor to receive this award. I am pleasantly surprised that my achievements are remembered. I won those tournaments 50 years ago, so it was a surprise when I received the call about this recognition.”

When asked about the challenges of golf during his era, Malik reminisced: “We were all working individuals when we played. I practised early mornings or after work, so the concept of rest and recovery didn’t exist. Today, the game has advanced significantly, with athletes focusing on rest, recovery and diet. The analytics involved now are remarkable, making every aspect of the game crucial.”

‘We relied on friends traveling abroad to bring us balls and clubs’

Gaurav Ghosh saluted Malik’s achievements, which have added to the history and legacy of RCGC

Speaking about the future of Indian golf, Malik said: “We are still some distance away from international standards, but players like Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are performing exceptionally well, and the association is very supportive. In my time, we didn’t have access to equipment. We relied on friends traveling abroad to bring us balls and clubs.”

RCGC captain Gaurav Ghosh emphasised the importance of honouring icons like Malik as the club nears its bicentennial: “RCGC’s biggest asset is its history. As we approach our bicentennial year (in 2029), it is only fitting that we remember individuals like Ashok Malik, who have brought glory to this great institution.”