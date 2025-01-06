Royal Calcutta Golf Club rings in 2025 with cheers, music and fireworks

One of the oldest golf clubs in Kolkata, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC), hosted hundreds of members and their guests on a crisp winter evening to toast both the year gone by and the one to come. Surrounded by the club’s lush greenery, the NYE celebration, presented by Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes in collaboration with My Kolkata, counted down to midnight, after which the air was filled with ‘Happy New Year!” wishes as fireworks lit up the sky.

As the clock struck midnight, DJ Harish led the countdown, exclaiming, ‘Are we ready to step into 2025?, while playing Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Like every year, RCGC strives to keep its 31st night parties fun yet comfortable. The circular tables and chairs were strategically placed across the Tea Lawn, with a spacious dance floor. The bar and buffet-style kitchen counters were set up along the sides, offering easy access to snacks. Members could also enjoy more private seating at the entrance of the Tea Lawn, where separate tables were set up with butler service.

The stage was filled with members, who had ample space to move around freely. As the clock struck midnight and the screen flashed ‘2025’, the lights were turned on accompanied by fireworks. The sky was also lit up with rockets that illuminated it. Members and their guests hugged and wished each other a ‘Happy New Year’, while some made video calls to wish their loved ones.

Local band Pritisha & Tune Combo made the opening act, performing Bollywood covers with some English and retro songs like Yeh Mera Dil, Jailhouse Rock, and APT. To close their performance, DJ Harish joined them on stage to sing La Bamba before taking over the console with Bollywood beats.

Along with the club, eating joints like Tandoor Park and Dzomsa had put up stalls to serve their dishes. While Tandoor Park served different kinds of kebabs along with Chicken Bharta, Dal Makhani, Naan, Pirni and more, Dzomsa served up Momos, Spring Rolls, Pan Fried Fish, Chilli Garlic Prawn, Fried Rice and Noodles.

When asked about December 31 night in RCGC, the CEO of the club, Colonel Devrishi Singhal said, “We have our traditions and we are very proud of them. Our NYE party is different from any other. We keep it small, tight and for our members. We don’t want to get thousands of people here. It is an exclusive party, where we make arrangements like a dedicated waiter. We have a smart card, where you fill in your cash and then you can tap your card in at any counter and place your order,” he said.

We spotted gamer and YouTuber Shazia Ayub aka Mysterious YT at the party mingling with her fans online. “This was my first time partying on the 31st in Kolkata and I was enjoying the music. Since I could not stream that night I included my fans with a live stream where I could share my experience. I wished them all, enjoyed a virtual party and the fireworks,” she said.

Janhvi Sehgal was dazzling in her little black dress with black shimmy stockings and boots. To keep herself warm she paired it with a thick fur-like jacket.