Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Best spots in Kolkata to watch the El Clasico on Sunday

Football fans are simple — we laugh and cheer when our team wins and cry when they lose. All we want is an atmosphere that matches the hype we create. Often the best experience comes while watching the game with like-minded folks who are as crazy about the team as yourself.

With the El Clasico coming up on Sunday, all eyes will be on the most hyped game of the season. Whether it’s Madrid who win at home, or Barca who walk away with the bragging rights, this match is set to be epic. The winner gets to boast about being the La Liga leaders while the loser will probably get the fans’ bashing.

While none of that is something you can control, there is something in your powers. The choice of where you want to vibe for this big game. My Kolkata spoke to some football fans and here are some of Kolkata’s best screening spots for El Clasico…

Five Mad Men

Sector V’s go-to spot for any kind of sports coverage, Five Mad Men has one of the biggest screens in town and a set-up that is just perfect for large crowds looking to cheer on their team. Satyam Bhimsaria, a 25 year old advocate, who is a massive Barcelona fan, was there as a neutral watching the Liverpool vs Manchester United game last weekend. He said, “It was an unforgettable night at the pub — great food, vibrant atmosphere, and the energy of a thrilling Man United vs Liverpool game. The perfect mix of passion, good company, and a match that kept us on the edge of our seats. Can’t wait to experience the same magic during El Clásico here, especially as a Barça fan — this place is built for moments like that!”

Irish House

Irish House at Quest mall has long been a favourite amongst the south Kolkata crowd with its giant screen, match day snacks and drinks options. Chelsea fan Aman Binani, a 27 year old who works in finance and AI, has been there a few times. He said “ Irish House has a big screen, I've been to a couple of screenings there, one being the Manchester derby, and the atmosphere was very similar to that of an English pub, given the quaint set-up and structure of the place. It might be slightly expensive, but the vibe is worth it.”

BJ's Sports Lounge

One of the oldest spots in town for screening live sports, BJ’s has its own fan base. It is a go-to spot for big supporter groups to set up screenings. Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City fan clubs in the city swear by BJ’s. Dipanshu Sharma, 28, a sports management professional and a Chelsea fan, who is the admin of Chelsea India Supporters Club, Kolkata, said, “BJ's is our number one choice for screenings. The fans love it and the vibe becomes like a compact stadium, which gets the adrenaline flowing while watching Chelsea play. Add to that their choice of food, which is perfect while watching a big game."

Xrong Place

Another spot in south Kolkata that is becoming a fast favourite with footie fans in Xrong Place. With the perfect drinks, food and ambience, the vibe is right on goal. Indranil Sarkar, a 29-year-old Chelsea fan, who works in tech, said, “I believe Xrong Place is specifically set up to cater to the social aspect of watching sports, combining the excitement of the game with a pub environment. Also, it provides a good selection of food and beverages with decent pricing and offers, enhancing the overall experience of hanging out during a match.”

Topcat CCU

Arjun Talapatra

Imagine this, a rooftop cafe with a view of the city and a massive screen that can be viewed by over 100 people with ease. Arjun Talapatra, 31-year-old doctor, a die hard Arsenal fan, said, “They hosted one of our biggest screenings. A hundred of us Arsenal fans had turned up to their rooftop in a game against Chelsea a couple of years ago. Probably the only place in Kolkata that can accommodate a crowd that big. They have fantastic service and a perfect set-up, especially the rooftop. It’s a personal favourite for us Arsenal fans. Also our lucky charm, because even after 20 screenings, we haven't lost a game there.”