Kolkata citizens sound off on ‘extremely distressing experience’ with Diwali noise pollution

On Monday, while Diwali festivities were underway, the celebration took its usual turn towards the smoggy skies and loud crackers. Kolkata Police, on Thursday, had issued a notification restricting the use of firecrackers on Kali Puja and Diwali this year to a duration of two hours — between 8pm and 10pm.

Manoj Verma, commissioner of police, Kolkata, said “We monitored the situation till late in the evening. Till then compared to the rest of the country, Kolkata pollution levels were low. We are yet to analyse the reports from 10pm and midnight. But we can certainly say noise and air pollution was lower than the previous year and also among the other cities.”

While the top cop claimed that noise was lower than previous years, Kolkata residents painted a different picture. Here is what citizens say about their experience from last night.

‘The festive spirit seemed overshadowed by a lack of empathy’

Noise pollution has been there for many years. However, this year, there seems to be a rise in the insensitivity and carelessness of humans. Firecrackers were burst without regard for the impact on the environment, elderly people, or animals. Several street animals were injured and traumatised, yet few paid attention to their suffering. The festive spirit seemed overshadowed by a lack of empathy, reminding us that true celebration should not come at the cost of others' peace and safety.

— Snigdha Roy, PwC, manager

‘The noise started at 8pm and went on till about 2.30am’

Ashish Ghosh, a 73-year-old former businessman and Baguiati resident, shared his harrowing experience from last night. "My wife couldn't sleep through the night as there were crackers bursting outside the house. It felt like the whole building was shaking. The noise started at 8pm and went on till about 2.30am. There was relentless noise that just went on and on. I don't think I have ever experienced a noisier Diwali. Despite being on medicines that help me sleep, neither me nor my wife were able to get even a bit of shut-eye until almost 3am” he said.

— Ashish Ghosh, 73, Baguiati resident

‘It was an extremely distressing experience for all of us’

“I am a patient suffering from neurological problems and currently on regular medication for my nerves. My mother-in-law, who also stays with us, is ailing and requires rest and a peaceful environment. However, last night, our neighbours burst extremely loud crackers well past midnight — continuing till nearly 3am. The constant noise made it almost impossible for us to sleep or even find a moment of calm. Given my health condition, such sudden and prolonged bursts of sound can be very triggering and harmful. Moreover, my two cats were terrified and restless the entire night, which only added to the chaos at home. It was an extremely distressing experience for all of us, and I sincerely hope people realise how their actions can severely affect others who are unwell or vulnerable."

— Sampa Chowdhury, 51, Homemaker

‘Festivals are meant to spread joy, but what happened last night was anything but that’

“Last night was total chaos — the sound of firecrackers went on till almost five in the morning, echoing through every lane and making it impossible to sleep. What disturbed me most wasn’t just the noise, but the way it affected the stray animals in our area. I saw dogs running frantically, hiding under cars and corners, trembling in fear. A few even ran helplessly here and there trying to escape the blasts. It was heartbreaking to witness such panic and helplessness. Festivals are meant to spread joy, but what happened last night was anything but that. I sincerely hope people realise that a celebration should never come at the cost of another being’s suffering."

— Ritam Banerjee, 27, marketing executive

‘The experience was far from enjoyable’

“We had hoped for a peaceful Diwali this year, but loud firecracker sounds intensified at night, making it impossible to sleep at night. I went out for a long drive with my family, but the experience was far from enjoyable. We were afraid to keep driving with crackers exploding on the road, and the sound was deafening. The loud noises scared us, and we couldn't wait to get back home.

— Sayantika Biswas, 22, Rajarhat resident

‘I called the local police station four times’

“I stay in Lake Gardens, which is usually quiet, but last night was a nightmare. From eight in the evening till nearly 4am, there were nonstop crackers — not just phooljhuris or tubris, but loud bombs and explosions from terraces and streets all around. I called the local police station four times, and only after my fourth call at 11.30pm did two policemen arrive. By then, things had calmed slightly, but it started again soon after. My mother is critically ill with multiple brain haemorrhages, our elderly neighbour is unwell, and I can’t imagine how traumatic it was for babies and animals. Our two cats were terrified — we kept the AC and TV on to drown out the noise, but they still hid and shivered. The community cats and dogs we feed have vanished since last night. This year was by far noisier than last year, at least in our locality.

—Rukshana Kapadia , Ammolite Ideators