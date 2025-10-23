Post-Diwali smog triggers rise in breathing troubles across Kolkata

The glow of Diwali quickly dimmed for many in Kolkata as the city’s air quality plunged after a night of fireworks and smoke. Pollution levels across several parts of the city shot up into the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, with the Air Quality Index touching 364 in Howrah and crossing 200 in several Kolkata neighbourhoods, according to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Hospitals across the city are now witnessing the fallout. “Almost 40 patients came to me with worsening asthma and COPD in the last three to four days,” said Soumya Sengupta, senior consultant pulmonologist at Techno India DAMA Hospital. “The main pollutants are fine particles and gases released from firecrackers. People with chronic respiratory conditions are experiencing shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation and sneezing.”

At Narayana Hospital in Howrah, Amit Bhowmik, clinical lead of the emergency ward, said while pulmonary cases are still emerging, more may follow soon. “We haven’t yet seen a major rush of respiratory patients, but we’ve noticed an increase in road accidents during the festivities. The number of asthma, bronchitis and sinusitis cases may rise over the next few days as pollution levels remain high,” he explained. “Patients with weak immunity — especially children, the elderly and diabetics — are most at risk.”

Charnock Hospitals in North Dum Dum, however, has reported a surge in admissions. “Our hospital has seen a significant rise in respiratory illnesses post-Diwali. We’ve had more than 20 patients admitted in the last three days with aggravated asthma and COPD,” said Rupali Basu, Group CEO of Charnock Hospitals. “One elderly male with chronic COPD had to be shifted to the ICU after he arrived at the Emergency Department with severe breathing distress. He was stabilised with medication and nebulisation before being moved to critical care.”

Basu added that the deterioration in air quality is closely linked to heavy firecracker use. “Those with existing lung issues should avoid smoky environments, wear masks outdoors and stick to their prescribed inhalers and medicines,” she advised.

At Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, the situation appears to be under better control. Sushmita Roychowdhury, director of pulmonology, said, “This Diwali, we noted a few cases of respiratory exacerbations likely triggered by pollution and smoke, but none required hospital admission. No major exacerbations have been reported by patients attending the Emergency Department so far. Overall, the number of admissions for respiratory conditions such as COPD exacerbations, pneumonia, lung cancer, and respiratory failure remains consistent with what we typically observe throughout the year. While air quality concerns persist during festive seasons, the current impact appears manageable. We continue to advise vulnerable patients to take precautions, including limiting outdoor exposure and using masks when necessary.”

Experts warn a rise in breathing troubles is becoming an annual pattern. The sharp increase in fine dust particles (PM 2.5) and toxic gases from fireworks traps pollutants close to the ground, worsening air quality and triggering breathing problems. On the day after Diwali, air quality stations across Kolkata showed AQI readings ranging from ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ — a far cry from the relatively cleaner air of the previous week.