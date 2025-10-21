Tired of Diwali noise, Kolkata stray hops on Metro for a peaceful ‘pawsenger’ ride

The passengers of Kolkata Metro on Monday were left surprised when they witnessed a stray dog walking gingerly to board the Metro on Kali Puja from Girish Park Metro station for a south-bound train on the blue line.

The video of the dog travelling like a seasoned passenger in the Metro has since gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joyride for the indie dog, many said, was an attempt to avoid firecrackers bursting all over the city till late into the night.

The passengers, initially in shock, were amused by the dog's calm and composed manner. On came mobile phones as almost everybody started recording this unusual incident. The dog, perhaps a little annoyed with all the attention she was getting, moved from one place to another trying to find a cozy spot to lie on. However, as seen on the video, the dog made no attempt to bother her fellow passengers. Some commuters were even seen petting the dog in affection.

The dog's ride didn't last very long as the station master of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station informed the metro control room about the 'infiltration' after spotting the stray dog through the CCTV cameras inside the metro. The RPF and metro employees successfully de-boarded the dog at Shahid Khudiram Metro station.

The incident, though, has raised serious questions about the surveillance at metro stations. Some passengers even wondered what would've happened had the metro been full with passengers.