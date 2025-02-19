ADVERTISEMENT

Re-enactment of Swami Vivekananda’s return from US, Metro Railway special camp and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 19.02.25, 06:09 PM
(Top) Eastern Railway ran a special train carrying a statue of Swami Vivekananda from Budge Budge to Sealdah on Wednesday to commemorate the 128th anniversary of his historic return to Kolkata from Chicago and (above) then proceed to Alambazar Ramakrishna Math by a horse carriage
Soumyajit Dey and Suvendu Das
Students of St Stephen’s School take part in an interactive session with Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Wednesday
Soumyajit Dey
Kolkata Metro Railway employees conducted special camps at all stations of Blue Line, Orange Line, Purple Line, Green Line-1 and Green Line-2 on Wednesday to make passengers aware about ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app and how to download it from Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). The commuters were also made familiar with the different digital payment modes introduced in Metro Railway to help enhance the share of digital transactions in ticketing
My Kolkata
Crows enjoy a free ride on the roof of a launch on the Hooghly
Amit Datta

