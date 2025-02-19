Re-enactment of Swami Vivekananda’s return from US, Metro Railway special camp and other Kolkata news in pictures

3 4

Kolkata Metro Railway employees conducted special camps at all stations of Blue Line, Orange Line, Purple Line, Green Line-1 and Green Line-2 on Wednesday to make passengers aware about ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app and how to download it from Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS). The commuters were also made familiar with the different digital payment modes introduced in Metro Railway to help enhance the share of digital transactions in ticketing