The Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (BCAF) is presenting ‘Vibrations Between Italy and India – The Contemporary Scene’, an innovative exhibition by acclaimed Italian artist Simona Frillici, held at the BCAF art gallery in Baghajatin, which will continue till March 9. The inauguration was graced by Shahanshah Mirza, Ruby Pal Choudhury, Samir Aich and Raju Barman, among others. ‘Vibrations’ captures human reflections on mirror-like surfaces, exploring the ephemeral nature of shadows, dissolving figures, and visual echoes