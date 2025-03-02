Ramadan shopping, World Hearing Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

As Ramadan begins, sellers sell a variety of imported dry fruits at Zakaria Street on SundayMy Kolkata
Locals enjoy a game of carrom on a lazy Sunday at Mullick Ghat, with the iconic Howrah Bridge in the backdropSannidh Raychaudhuri
A walkathon was organised on Sunday morning by the Speech and Hearing Association of India, West Bengal Branch, from Rashbehari crossing to Gariahat ahead of World Hearing Day on March 3Suvendu Das
The 190th birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahansa Dev saw celebrations at (top) Ramakrishna Mission and Math, Belur, and at (below) Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, on March 1Ashim Paul/Pintu Mondal
Students engage in a daytime astronomy lesson on National Science Day on February 28 at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum. Floral tributes were paid to CV Raman’s bust tooSoumyajit Dey
About 7,000 app cabs and bike taxis went on a 12-hour strike on February 27 to demand streamlining commercialisation and fixed fares in Kolkata. Commuters face inconvenience as yellow cabs demand exorbitant faresSoumyajit Dey
On the occasion of Shiv Ratri on February 26, devotees queued up at a Shiva temple in the Shivanivas area of Majadia in Krishnaganj block of Nadia. The ‘shivling’ is approximately 11 feet 9 inches tall. Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy is said to have built two Shiva temples and a Ram temple. This temple was completed in 1754Ramit Sarkar
The last of the painted storks and a great cormorant that migrated to Rabindra Sarobar for the winterSuvendu Das
Foreign tourists joined the cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Kolkata tram services at Shyambazar on February 24Suvendu Das