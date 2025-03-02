Ramadan shopping, World Hearing Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

7 9

On the occasion of Shiv Ratri on February 26, devotees queued up at a Shiva temple in the Shivanivas area of Majadia in Krishnaganj block of Nadia. The ‘shivling’ is approximately 11 feet 9 inches tall. Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy is said to have built two Shiva temples and a Ram temple. This temple was completed in 1754