Propose Day, preparations for Madhyamik 2025 and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 08.02.25, 07:19 PM
Students on Saturday view the rare celestial alignment of the crescent moon with six planets in the evening sky at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum in Ballygunge
BITM
A Ukrainian woman says cheers to her Russian friend with ‘chai’ in a ‘kulhad’ at Motisil Street in Esplanade on Saturday. In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, February 8 is observed as Propose Day in the Valentine’s Week
AG
Staff at Taki Boys’ School paste roll numbers of Madhyamik (secondary board exam) examinees. Madhyamik 2025 begins on February 10, Monday, with First Language papers and will continue till February 22, Saturday
My Kolkata
Constant burning of garbage at the Baruipur municipal dumping ground emits noxious fumes on the Baruipur-Rana-Beliaghata-Kulpi road, endangering lives of commuters and zero regard for the environment. January 2025 was the warmest since records began, at 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level
Pintu Mondal

