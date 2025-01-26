Preparations for Kolkata book fair, India beat England at Eden and more Kolkata news in pictures

Preparations for the Kolkata International Book Fair 2025 have begun at Boi Mela Prangan in Korunamoyee, Salt Lake. The fair will be open from January 28 to February 9Ashim Paul & Satyajit Shaw
On January 24, 1857, the University of Calcutta was established in Kolkata. It celebrated 168 years on January 24, 2025Suvendu Das
Skechers organised an exclusive meet-and-greet event with Mohun Bagan Super Giant team captain Subhasish Bose, along with teammates Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, and Liston Colaco, at South City Mall on January 24Soumyajit Dey
Visitors paid respect to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 23Soumyajit Dey
The most successful bowler in the history of women's cricket, Jhulan Goswami, poses under the stand named after her at the Eden Gardens on January 22 ahead of the first T20I between India and EnglandMy Kolkata
India won the T20I match against England at the Eden Gardens on January 22My Kolkata
The first trial run on the 2.63-km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch through the west-bound tunnel of Green Line was conducted successfully on January 21. Metro Railway general manager and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited chairman P. Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers of both railway entities were present during the trial runPress Release
Author Amitav Ghosh signed copies of his latest book, 'Wild Fictions', at Starmark in South City Mall in Kolkata on January 21Krishnungshu Gangopadyay
Folk artistes perform at Folk Art Utsav organised by Loko Folk Utsav Committee on Monday at Golf Green Central ParkMy Kolkata