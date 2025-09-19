‘Plan accordingly’: Met department forecasts a wet Durga Puja in Kolkata and south Bengal

Planning to hop pandals this Durga Puja? Do not forget your umbrella! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain on most days of the festival season, warning that Kolkata will see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers till October 2.

At a press conference held in Kolkata on Friday, IMD officials said that from September 21, the city will see partly cloudy skies, turning cloudy by evening with light showers in some areas. The rain intensity is likely to increase after Mahalaya, from September 22, with widespread showers expected across the city. On September 23 and 24, light to moderate rain is very likely, with maximum temperatures dropping to around 31°C.

The heart of Durga Puja celebrations, from Sashthi on September 28 to Navami on October 1, will also be marked by intermittent rain. IMD warned that one or two days could see multiple spells of showers, which may disrupt evening pandal hopping. The wet weather is expected to continue into Dashami, with rain likely even in early October.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also on the cards, prompting the IMD to advise residents to stay alert and follow daily weather updates. “This is a typical monsoon transition period when systems over the Bay of Bengal bring moisture into Gangetic Bengal. People should carry umbrellas and plan their pandal trips accordingly,” said an IMD spokesperson.

Despite the forecast, Kolkata is expected to stay warm and humid, with maximum temperatures ranging from 29°C to 33°C and minimum between 25°C and 28°C. The cloudy skies, however, may bring some respite from the September sun.