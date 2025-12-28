Olympian Deepika Kumari, top sportspersons lead Fit India Cycling 2025 finale in Kolkata

Four-time Olympian and former world No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari headlined the year-end special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Kolkata on 28 December.

Held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Salt Lake, the programme was attended by several other celebrated sportspersons, including Olympians and Arjuna Awardees Atanu Das, Rahul Banerjee, Bombayla Devi Laishram and Mangal Singh Champia. Olympian shooter Joydeep Karmakar and Dronacharya Awardee Kuntal Roy were also in attendance.

The event, marking the 54th and final edition of the nationwide fitness initiative for 2025, commenced with a cycling rally, followed by a host of activities such as fitness sessions, Zumba, rope skipping, yoga, cultural performances and interactive engagement programmes. The diverse lineup reflected the inclusive ethos of the Fit India Movement, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for people of all age groups.

Besides Kolkata, Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at over 10,000 locations across the country, including Sports Authority of India and Khelo India centres, showcasing the nationwide scale and impact of the initiative.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a people-driven movement promoting regular physical activity and greener mobility. To date, over 20 lakh citizens have participated across more than 2 lakh locations nationwide.