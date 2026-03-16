Experts warn of power grid strain as LPG crisis pushes households toward electric cooking

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has warned that the ongoing LPG supply disruption and rising fuel concerns could lead to pressure on electricity supply, even as many households turn to electric cooking appliances such as induction cooktops and microwave ovens.

With LPG cylinders becoming difficult to access in several parts of Kolkata in recent days, many households are turning to electric cooking as a temporary solution.

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Electronics stores across the city have reported a surge in demand for induction cooktops, with several outlets already running out of cheaper models.

Energy experts say the shift may appear practical at the household level, but could create challenges for the electricity system if adopted widely.

According to Chirodeep Bakli, chairperson of the School of Energy Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, electric cooking appliances are generally more efficient at the point of use than LPG stoves.

“Electric devices are generally more energy efficient at the point of use than conventional LPG stoves,” Bakli said. A typical LPG burner converts only about 35 to 45 per cent of the fuel’s energy into useful heat, while induction cooktops can achieve efficiencies of around 80 to 85 per cent because heat is generated directly within the cooking vessel.

Microwave ovens, he explained, heat food by exciting water molecules and are particularly efficient for reheating or cooking small portions.

Induction cooktops are better suited for sustained high-temperature cooking tasks such as frying or simmering.

However, Bakli cautioned that the larger issue lies in the overall energy system.

India’s electricity generation still depends heavily on coal, which means the overall carbon footprint of electric cooking may not always be lower than LPG under current grid conditions. More importantly, a widespread shift toward electric cooking could significantly increase electricity demand.

A widespread shift toward electric cooking could significantly increase electricity demand Shutterstock

Estimates suggest that if all households adopted electric cooking, national electricity consumption could rise by roughly 180 terawatt hours per year, about a 10 per cent increase.

“The more critical issue is peak power. Cooking habits across India are highly synchronised, with most households preparing meals during the same morning and evening hours. This creates sharp spikes in electricity demand,” Bakli said.

While the morning surge can partly be supported by solar power, the evening peak is more difficult to manage because solar generation drops just as demand rises due to cooking and cooling appliances operating simultaneously.

“If tens of millions of households were to cook on induction appliances during the evening meal window, the additional load could exceed 150 gigawatts, dramatically increasing national peak demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, electronics stores across Kolkata are already experiencing the impact of the sudden demand.

Several electronics stores in Kolkata are also running out of basic induction models Soumyajit Dey

At Khosla Electronics, store manager Bapi Dutta said the cheaper induction models have already sold out. “Only the high-end models are left. We are ordering more stock because of this crisis,” he said.

At Great Eastern Trading Company, employee Pankaj Das said the available stock may last only another day or two.

Several electronics stores in central Kolkata are also running out of basic induction models, with only expensive units remaining on shelves. A few footpath vendors have also started selling induction cooktops as demand rises.