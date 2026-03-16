Heavy rain and hail lash Kolkata on Monday night after IMD thunderstorm alert

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and hail lashed parts of Kolkata around 9pm on Monday after the India Meteorological Department warned of intense thunderstorm activity across the city and adjoining districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata issued a red nowcast warning on Monday evening, predicting a severe thunderstorm with lightning, moderate rain and winds reaching speeds of 70 to 80 kmph. The alert said the weather system was likely to affect parts of East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata and the North and South 24 Parganas districts over the next few hours.

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Dark clouds gathered over the city in the evening before strong winds and rain swept across several neighbourhoods. Reports of hail were also received from some areas like Behala, Jodhpur Park and Garia during the thunderstorm.

According to a special bulletin issued earlier in the day, favourable wind patterns at lower levels along with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal were expected to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity across districts of West Bengal.

In the past 24 hours, gusty winds were recorded in several districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia, while hailstorms were reported in parts of Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

A lamp post fell in Diamond City South The Telegraph Online

The IMD has warned that thunderstorms may lead to lightning strikes, falling tree branches and disruption to power and communication lines. Traffic movement may also be affected due to reduced visibility during heavy rain.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid open fields, isolated trees and water bodies.