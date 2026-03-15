Kolkata’s week set to start with rain; brief respite midweek before showers return

Kolkata is set for a week of unsettled weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorms expected across the city and neighbouring districts. According to the latest regional forecast issued on Sunday, March 15, the city will begin the week with spells of rain and gusty winds before experiencing a short dry break around midweek.

On Monday, March 16, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Kolkata. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kmph and lightning. The day is expected to record a maximum temperature of about 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 25 degrees Celsius.

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Tuesday, March 17, may see stronger weather activity with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph at isolated locations. Light to moderate rain is likely through the day. The maximum temperature may settle around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum could hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

From Wednesday, March 18, rain activity is expected to become more scattered with light showers possible at one or two places. Temperatures may dip slightly with a maximum near 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum around 23 degrees Celsius.

Thursday, March 19, could bring similar isolated showers with the day’s temperature remaining close to 31 degrees Celsius and the night temperature near 23 degrees Celsius.

A brief dry spell is expected on Friday, March 20, when the city may see largely clear skies. The maximum temperature may stay around 31 degrees Celsius with the minimum near 22 degrees Celsius.

Showers may return on Saturday, March 21, with light rain or thundershowers expected at isolated places. The maximum could be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum about 23 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, March 22, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are again likely at a few places across the city with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius during the day and 24 degrees Celsius at night.

Meteorologists expect no significant rise in temperatures this week, with a gradual fall of around two to four degrees over the next few days keeping early summer heat in check.