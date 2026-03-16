West Asia war and LPG crisis cast a shadow on Kolkata’s iftar meals and gatherings

The ongoing conflict in West Asia and resultant LPG crisis in the city and India have led several Muslim households to scale down their traditional iftar gatherings this year, replacing elaborate feasts with simpler meals and smaller gatherings.

Some families say the decision is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with people in Iran who are facing devastating air strikes. In contrast, others admit the shortage of cooking gas has also forced them to rethink their menus.

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“This Ramzan has been a low-key one for our family. It is to show solidarity for the people of Iran who are enduring an unprovoked and devastating war. Hundreds of innocent civilians, including children and women, have been killed in deadly air strikes,” said Shahanshah Mirza, an IRS officer in the GST department and the great-great-grandson of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.

“Instead of traditional celebrations, we are dedicating this time to prayer, reflection, charity and helping others rather than holding festive gatherings. This year, we collectively decided not to host any iftar dawat at home as a symbolic act of solidarity and a peaceful way to protest against war. My ancestors had come from Iran in 1709,” Mirza added.

The sombre global mood has changed how families approach the holy month here in Kolkata too.

“We used to host iftar parties frequently during Ramadan. But in recent years, the headlines are filled with such disturbing events. The sheer scale of innocent lives lost cannot not affect you. There’s a constant undercurrent of guilt and paranoia. There’s this heaviness from what’s happening around even as the festivities go on,” said Yasmeen Akbar Siddiqui, a homemaker.

The sombre global mood has changed how families approach the holy month here in Kolkata too Shutterstock

She added that the LPG shortage has also forced families to rethink elaborate cooking.

“Festivals call for an elaborate menu, and LPG is more suited to it. This time, the menu for Eid is planned keeping in mind the LPG crisis, so we cut down on many items we had previously planned. Induction and microwaves are available to those who can afford it, but you cannot expect all utensils in an Indian kitchen to be compatible with these appliances,” she said.

Kolkatan Imran Zaki, who is known for hosting Iftar parties for people from all walks of life and communities, said that the change has meant skipping the annual iftar altogether.

“Traditionally, I host an iftar every year. However, considering the current circumstances, including the ongoing war situation and the LPG crisis affecting many families, I have decided not to host an iftar gathering this year. It felt more appropriate to keep things simple and reflect on the true spirit of Ramadan, which is prayer, gratitude and compassion towards others,” said Zaki.

Besides restaurants and food businesses, cloud kitchens have also felt the impact. Rubayat Kadir, who helps run Beyond Biryani by Farah Kadir, said they had to suspend operations because of the gas shortage.

“We are having to stop Beyond Biryani by Farah Kadir due to a lack of LPG supply. In a war, everyone is affected either directly or indirectly. Some lose their lives, and some their livelihood. War is never a solution,” he said.

At many homes, the iftar table itself has changed. Instead of cooking everything at home, families are ordering food to save on cooking gas.

“We hosted an iftar party for our staff on day five, but none after that. From the day we realised there was an impending LPG crisis, we stopped frying for iftar, so it is just fruits,” said businessman Tauhid Khan. “Frying requires quite a bit of gas, so doing away with it saves LPG. People are also buying food from outside,” he added.

Yet, some families continue to keep their doors open, believing hospitality remains central to the spirit of Ramzan.

“Thankfully, we have been having guests over every day. These are troubling times indeed, but all the more reason for our doors and hearts to remain open,” said Iftekhar Ahsan, founder of Calcutta Walks.

“Allah is the ultimate provider, so till everyone is being fed, we are going ahead with hosting guests every day.”